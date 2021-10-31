Women pleads guilty to killing apartment owner in 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has pleaded guilty in Spokane County Superior Court to first-degree murder and second-degree assault. Anne Carpenter killed Danette Kane, owner of the Westview Manor apartment complex, and shot apartment manager Michael Troy, who is now blind in 2017. She was arrested days later armed with a 9mm handgun after a city-wide police search located her near the NorthTown Mall. The plea agreement agreement calls for 25 years in prison, plus five years for a “firearm enhancement.” The second-degree assault sentence would be served at the same time as the murder sentence. Carpenter is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3.