Federal Way officer undergoes surgery after being shot

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — An off-duty Federal Way police officer was shot during a morning run in Puyallup. Police say he was trying to stop a commercial burglary at Jennings Equipment. The officer, identified as Donovan Heavener, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive. Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said two male suspects dressed in black fled in two vehicles. One was a white or silver 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck. The second vehicle was a black pickup truck. The shooting was reported at 7:06 a.m. Sunday at 900 River Road.