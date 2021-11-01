Son in custody after elderly couple found dead in home

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after the bodies of a married couple were found in their homes following a welfare check. Officials have not identified the suspect or victims but deputies said the couple’s son, who was in his early 30s, was in the Maytown home when law enforcement officers arrived Sunday night. Investigators said a relative of the deceased couple asked deputies to make a welfare check and when officials arrived at the home, they found the bodies of the victims. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.