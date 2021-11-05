Boeing settles with funds that sued after 737 Max crashes

NEW YORK (AP) — Current and former Boeing directors have settled a shareholder lawsuit that accuses the directors of poor oversight before two of the company’s jets crashed, killing 346 people. The settlement in the shareholder lawsuit was filed Friday in a Delaware court. Insurers for the directors will pay more than $230 million. The directors themselves, and Boeing, won’t owe anything if a judge approves the deal. Boeing and the directors are not admitting wrongdoing.