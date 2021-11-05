Pass Lake in Deception Pass State Park now safe for anglers

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — Anglers and paddlers can now safely use Pass Lake on the south end of Fidalgo Island in Deception Pass State Park. Recent Washington state Department of Health lab tests show safe levels of anatoxin-a in the lake’s water. The toxin is found in blue green algae. A level of 2,576 micrograms per liter in August forced the lake to be closed to recreation, and that number skyrocketed to 26,085 micrograms per liter in late September. The latest level is 0.182 micrograms per liter. Park staff made modifications to the lake to improve water flow, including removing a beaver dam.