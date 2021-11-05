Spokane sheriff advertises for officers in New York City

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office spent $12,000 for two days of billboard advertising in Times Square in New York City intended to recruit deputies, but ended up with a lot of nationwide attention as a result. The ads, which run Thursday and Friday, might seem like an odd choice for a law enforcement agency 2,500 miles away. The message was that Spokane County is looking to hire 40 experienced law enforcement officers, and pay them a $15,000 hiring bonus. Since spring, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s office has been buying billboard ads throughout the country seeking to recruit officers.