Police: Officers fatally shoot man approaching them with gun

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Renton police officers responding to reports of a man randomly firing a gun fatally shot him when police say he ignored commands to stop approaching them. The Seattle Times reports just before 2 p.m. Monday people called 911 to report a man on foot was shooting at buildings in the 500 block of Southwest Seventh Street. Renton police spokesperson Cyndie Morris said in a news release the man was declared dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released. The Renton police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in shootings by officers.