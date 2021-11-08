Woman fatally stabbed in Vancouver home; Suspect arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say a woman died after she was found in a Vancouver home suffering from multiple stab wounds. A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police say officers were called to a home at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on an assault with a weapon report. When they arrived, they found a man outside with a knife in his hand and a critically injured woman. An 8-year-old child was also home but was not physically harmed. The woman was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries. The man was taken into custody and charged.