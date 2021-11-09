Teen to be tried as adult in murder of man in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A Moses Lake teenager will be tried as an adult in the September murder of a 21-year-old man. The Columbia Basin Herald reports according to information from the Grant County Superior Court Clerk’s Office, 17-year-old Dominick Kultgen was charged Oct. 29 with premeditated first-degree murder. Juveniles can be tried as adults in Washington, according to law, including when the suspect is at least 15 and is charged with a serious violent offense. Police say Brandon Dick of Moses Lake was killed between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. Moses Lake police arrested Kultgen Nov. 1. He is in custody on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.