Cargo containers from ship that caught fire still missing

SEATTLE (AP) — Of the 109 cargo containers that went overboard from a cargo ship that caught fire near British Columbia last month, 105 have not been seen. That’s according to the Canadian Coast Guard. The ship left South Korea on Oct. 5, bound for Vancouver, B.C. It drifted in strong winds off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula, and containers spilled off. Two days later, hazardous material in two containers still onboard caused a fire. Four containers washed ashore on the west coast of Vancouver Island and broke open, spilling floor mats, inflatable toys and refrigerators. Cleanup is being overseen by the Canadian Coast Guard, First Nations and environmental agencies.