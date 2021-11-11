Seattle budget proposal focuses on housing, human services

SEATTLE (AP) — Money for intervention on housing, human services and public safety is the focus of the Seattle City Council’s initial 2022 budget proposal. The Seattle Times reports the plan, introduced by Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda’s, reflects a $15 million revenue shortfall discovered after Mayor Jenny Durkan introduced her original $7.1 billion budget in September. To compensate for revenue that wasn’t realized from downtown commercial parking and JumpStart payroll taxes, which decreased in the fourth quarter due to the resurgence of COVID-19, Mosqueda says she focused on moving funds to better respond to short-term needs. The package drew criticism from Durkan and Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell due to the proposed $10 million cut from the Seattle Police Department’s budget.