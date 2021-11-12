Oregon police trooper hurt in pursuit crash ID’d

ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — A Oregon State Police Trooper who was critically injured on U.S. Route 30 near St. Helens Thursday has been identified. KOIN-TV reports officials released a statement Friday morning identifying the trooper as John Jeffries. Jeffries retired from the FBI after 20 years, before he started working with Oregon State Police in March. He’s been stationed at the St. Helens worksite. Troopers were pursuing a driver when police said the driver rammed a state patrol car and struck Jeffries around 3:30 p.m. Jeffries was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland and was reported to be critically injured. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.