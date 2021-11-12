Police: Corrections officer assaulted during jail cell check

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a Yakima corrections officer is in critical but stable condition at a hospital after an assault by a man in custody during a routine jail cell check. Yakima police say a Yakima police corrections officer rendered unconscious by a 37-year-old man in custody at the Yakima Municipal Jail Thursday afternoon. Police say officers restrained the man and took him into custody after he refused to surrender. Responding officers also administered first aid to the corrections officer until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on assault charges. The Yakima Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is leading an investigation.