State lawmaker ill with COVID-19 in El Salvador

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale says he is sickened with COVID-19 in El Salvador and unable to receive antibody drugs to treat it. The Republican’s spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald on Friday that the senator has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation. Ericksen said in a message to members of the state House and Senate that he took a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Smith said members of the senator’s staff have been unable to reach Ericksen directly. It wasn’t immediately known if Ericksen is vaccinated.