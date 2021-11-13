King County judge upholds Port of Seattle’s vaccine mandate

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has upheld a requirement issued by the Port of Seattle for all Port employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 15 as a condition of employment. The Seattle Times reports Judge Samuel Chung denied the motion for a preliminary injunction against the mandate sought by two unions representing Port employees in a lawsuit. Port’s executive director Steve Metruck said in an email to Port employees Friday that he wants everyone to stay safe, healthy and remain at the Port. A Port spokesperson says 90% of Port employees have been fully vaccinated. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 117 and 763 said they were disappointed in the decision.