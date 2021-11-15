Atmospheric river whips Northwest; 1 missing, roads closed

By LISA BAUMANN

Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Flooding and landsides prompted the complete closure of the West Coast’s main north-south highway near Bellingham, Washington, as the culmination of days of storms and high winds wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest. The Interstate 5 closure was caused by the ongoing threat from debris and floodwaters. The extreme weather came from an atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon. More than 158,0000 customers were without power in Western Washington at one point, dozens of people had evacuated their homes because of rising rivers and at least one person was missing. Conditions should be drier Tuesday. But flood warnings remain in effect.