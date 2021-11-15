Skip to Content
Body of Seattle deputy fire chief found after 2-week search

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found near Cliffdell, Kittitas County, after a two-week search. Schreckengost had gone elk hunting and was last heard from on Nov. 2. His body was found Sunday about a half-mile from where his pickup was parked. Officials say there was no preliminary evidence of foul play. Kittitas Sheriff Clay Myers said on Facebook that there was a tremendous outpouring of support in the search for the deputy fire chief. The cause of death will be released after an examination by the Kittitas County coroner.  

