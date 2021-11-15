Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track

By ANNIE MA and MIKE MELIA

Associated Press

The rollout of COVID-19 shots for elementary-age children has exposed another blind spot in the nation’s efforts to address pandemic inequalities. Health systems have released little data on the racial breakdown of youth vaccinations, and community leaders fear that Black and Latino kids are falling behind. Only a handful of states have made public data on COVID-19 vaccinations by race and age. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not compile racial breakdowns either. Despite the lack of hard data, public health officials and medical professionals have been reaching out to communities of color to overcome vaccine hesitancy.