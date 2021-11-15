Strawther scores 18 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Alcorn State 84-57

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 18 points and top-ranked Gonzaga dominated Alcorn State 84-57 on Monday. The win extended the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games. Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off Saturday’s decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas. Chet Holmgren had 11 points and Drew Timme 10 for the Zags, who shot 59% to Alcorn State’s 40%. Keondre Montgomery scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4), which was no match for the taller Bulldogs.