Criticism as WA panel hastily approves new political maps

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s redistricting commission approved new political maps for the state late amid criticism the panel may have skirted public meeting laws and might not have finished its work on time. The Seattle Times reports the votes on the congressional and state legislative maps were taken just ahead of the bipartisan commission’s 11:59 p.m. Monday legal deadline to approve new boundaries. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday. Washington’s 2021 commission consists of four voting members — two Democrats and two Republicans — appointed by legislative caucus leaders. By law, at least three of the four had to agree on new political maps by Nov. 15. If they failed, the mapmaking duties would be handed to the state Supreme Court.