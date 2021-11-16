Effort seeks to decriminalize sex work in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A philanthropist has filed papers with the Oregon Secretary of State to decriminalize sex work in the state, in an attempt to put the issue before voters in the 2022 election. Those backing the Sex Worker Rights Act say Oregon’s laws that criminalize sex work make it difficult for workers to report rape, harassment and human trafficking to police, fearing they themselves could be arrested. Organizers of the effort say the Sex Worker Rights Act would end criminal penalties for participating in consensual adult sex work.