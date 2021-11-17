Investigative team finishes probe of fatal police shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An independent regional team in southwest Washington has finished its investigation into the October fatal shooting of Kfin Karuo by Clark County sheriff’s deputies and sent the case to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. The Columbian reports Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik says he plans to request a panel of outside prosecutors to help assess whether the deputies’ actions were legally justified. The Vancouver Police Department was tracking Karuo and say he was wanted for allegedly pointing a handgun at a man. Investigators said deputies were trying to stop Karuo in connection with that incident. After he allegedly refused to stop and pointed a gun at deputies, two deputies fatally shot him.