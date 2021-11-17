Oregon middle school returns to online learning after fights

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (AP) — A middle school in Oregon will return to online learning this week, but not because of COVID-19. Reynolds Middle School in Fairview, Oregon, says it will cancel in-person learning for three weeks to develop safety protocols to address student fights and other inappropriate behavior. Superintendent Danna Diaz said in an e-mail that more than 18 months of classroom disruptions have “taken a toll” on students and staff in the small town east of Portland. The school returned to in-person learning this fall but it has been interrupted by quarantines. Diaz says students are “struggling with socialization skills” after such turmoil.