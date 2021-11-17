Supreme Court sends Seattle officer case to trial court

By MARTHA BELLISLE

The Associated Press

Seattle (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has declined to decide a case that sought to expose the identities of Seattle police officers who attended events in Washington D.C. on the day of the insurrection. In a brief order released Wednesday, the justices said they unanimously ruled to send the case back to the trial court “for further proceedings.” “To facilitate the orderly administration of justice,” the court left in place a restraining order that protects the officers’ identities. Neil Fox, a lawyer for one of the people who sought the officers’ identities, said they plan to continue the fight and will will file a motion to require the officers to reveal their identities if they want to pursue their lawsuit.