Amtrak resumes service on route where 3 died in 2017

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Nearly four years after an Amtrak train derailed and killed three people on a new route through Pierce County, Washington, service began again on the Point Defiance Bypass. The News Tribune reports Amtrak Cascades trains traveled north and south through the corridor Thursday, crossing on a trestle that spans Interstate 5 south of DuPont. On Dec. 18, 2017, nearly all of the passenger cars derailed from a southbound train that had just left a new station at Tacoma’s Freighthouse Square. It was the inaugural run for the new corridor. A total of eight trains — including Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight — will use the bypass daily.