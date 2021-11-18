I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — Washington state transportation officials have closed Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass in both directions because of collisions in snowy weather. Washington Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter at about 6 p.m. Thursday that it was snowing and that I-90 was closed westbound near Easton due to vehicle spinouts and collisions. Officials said I-90 east was closed at about 6:30 p.m. near the summit. Shortly after that, officials said conditions were changing rapidly and that I-90 east was closed at North Bend and I-90 west was closed at Ellensburg with no estimated reopening time given.