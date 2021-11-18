Panel urges OK of WA election maps despite ‘chaotic’ process

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The final hours of the Washington State Redistricting Commission’s nearly year-long effort to create new election maps were “chaotic.” But commissioners on Thursday urged the state Supreme Court to accept their final product even though it was produced after the legal deadline. The panel’s failure to produce the maps by 11:59 p.m. Monday means the justices state Supreme Court will now take over the complex job of creating 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts, with a new deadline of April 30. Commissioners defended their work at a news conference, saying it was hampered by a late 2020 Census, limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic and technological issues such as crashing computers.