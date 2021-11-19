Kitsap judge to oversee case against Pierce County Sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey Jahns will oversee the criminal case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who is charged with two misdemeanors over his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. The Kitsap Sun reports earlier this month, the Kitsap County Commissioners approved the request from Presiding Pierce County District Court Judge Jeanette Lineberry for Jahns to handle the case. Jahns was previously a criminal defense attorney, a prosecutor and has been a judge for the last 12 years. In October, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Troyer, a sitting sheriff in his four-year term’s first year, with false reporting and making a false statement to a civil servant. Troyer has denied wrongdoing.