Man shot by federal officers during Portland protests sues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who was protesting outside the federal courthouse in Portland when a federal law enforcement officer shot him in the face with a “less lethal” impact munition, is suing in federal court. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the lawsuit filed by Donavan LaBella calls the unnamed officer’s actions “unprovoked, unjustifiable, and unlawful.” LaBella’s injury on July 11, 2020, was captured on video and shared widely. The video depicts then 26-year-old LaBella holding a speaker over his head, pointed at the courthouse. Federal officers turn on a light and then an officer fires, striking LaBella. The lawsuit names “John Does 1-10″ as unknown federal law enforcement officers present or responsible for shooting LaBella.