Man who escaped corrections center captured near Bellingham

ROCHESTER, Wash. (AP) — A man who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Rochester over the weekend was arrested in the Bellingham area. Garrett Stephen Young was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement. Young had a release date of Feb. 2, 2024 for convictions from Skagit County for theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and attempting to elude. The Department of Corrections says Young appears to have escaped by digging under a fence at a gym where he was temporarily housed as part of ongoing COVID-19 precautions.