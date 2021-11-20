New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday season could strain COVID-19 home test supplies as more Americans try to screen themselves before Thanksgiving and other family gatherings. After weeks of shortages, retail chains like CVS say they have restocked supplies of home tests, which deliver results in about 15 minutes. But experts warn that a winter surge could easily overwhelm inventory, especially as colder weather and holiday gatherings spark new outbreaks across much of the U.S. Testing efforts by large companies and school districts could also mean fewer rapid tests for consumers.