Officer and man he shot to death in North Bend identified

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer who shot to death a 33-year-old man Tuesday night in a North Bend park joined the Eastside police department five months ago after serving as a police officer in Eastern Washington. The Seattle Times reports the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County said officer James Acquire fatally shot Cody Rebischke. The team comprises 13 law enforcement agencies and is responsible for investigating the shooting. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified Rebischke. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, which means another person was responsible for his death.