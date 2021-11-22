Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation says it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately, New York University Langone Health said it has received a $166 million gift from Bezos and his family. The Obama foundation said in a statement that the gift from Bezos was also given in honor of John Lewis, the congressman and civil rights icon, who died last year. As part of the gift, the foundation said Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Chicago’s South Side, to be named after Lewis.