Oregon Supreme Court dismisses challenge to legislative maps

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has dismissed two challenges filed by Republicans to new state legislative districts approved by the Legislature in September. The lawmakers passed new legislative and congressional boundaries that included a new, sixth U.S. House seat. The ruling Monday was specifically about the 90 state legislative districts that will likely enable Democrats to continue to hold majorities in the House and Senate. Republicans throughout the process accused Democrats of gerrymandering, the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to win an unfair political advantage. In its ruling the Supreme Court said the GOP failed to show that the new districts violated state law.