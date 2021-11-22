Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle. Police said they responded around 10 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in south Seattle and found two people with serious injuries. The Seattle Times reports officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures, but one man died at the scene. The other man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. No other information was immediately available.