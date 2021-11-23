Skip to Content
Officer, suspect shot in Oregon’s Clackamas County

GLADSTONE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and a suspect were shot in Clackamas County, Oregon. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says both the officer, a Gladstone police sergeant, and the suspect were expected to survive. The shooting happened late Monday. KOIN reports officials say there’s no longer a threat to the public. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating, including the the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Gladstone and Happy Valley police departments.

