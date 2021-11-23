Pac-12’s head coach vacancies are likely to grow

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

USC, Washington State and Washington have all dismissed coaches before the end of the season. But it’s likely that there are more coaching changes afoot in the Pac-12. Among those on the hot seat are Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, Stanford’s David Shaw, and Cal’s Justin Wilcox. The coaches who are likely sticking around include Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.