Tacoma liquid gas plant gets OK from state pollution board

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Puget Sound Energy’s liquified natural gas plant in Tacoma has cleared another legal hurdle — this time getting a green light from the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board. The News Tribune reports the board in a ruling Friday wrote that it “affirms the permit and supplemental environmental impact statement.” But the board also added a condition to install a continuous emission monitoring system to monitor sulfur dioxide and volatile organic compounds emissions from the plant’s enclosed ground flare. The Puyallup Tribe and environmental groups had filed challenges with the board against the facility. The facility would store 8 million gallons of gas at extremely cold temperatures for fueling ships and other uses.