1 WA county’s flood losses could hit $50M; more rain coming

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Damages from flooding last week in northwest Washington’s Whatcom County could reach as high as $50 million, officials said, as forecasters warn that multiple “atmospheric rivers” may drench the Pacific Northwest in coming days. The Bellingham Herald reports Whatcom County officials said at a briefing Tuesday that the damages for recent flooding were estimated at $15 million to $20 million for houses, “tens of millions of dollars” for public infrastructure and up to $20 million for area business centers. Forecasters say rain will begin to move into the Northwest on Thanksgiving Day, with some areas hit by the recent flooding expected to see up to 3 inches by Friday.