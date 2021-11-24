Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to San Francisco made an emergency landing Wednesday after the right engine experienced a mechanical problem. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the pilot returned the Airbus A320 to Portland International Airport, where it landed about 11:45 a.m. Keith Cunningham-Parmeter was on the flight with his wife and two children on their way to visit his grandmother for Thanksgiving and said the experience was terrifying.