Dungeness crab season to open Dec. 1 for first time in years

By KATIE FRANKOWICZ

The Astorian

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in years, commercial Dungeness crab fisheries in Oregon, Washington state and Northern California will start their season on Dec. 1 after preseason testing showed high meat yield in crabs. The Astorian reports marine toxins, skinny crabs and contentious price negotiations have all played a role in delaying the start of Oregon’s lucrative commercial Dungeness crab season recently. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres says Crab could be at markets in time for Christmas this year, another first in a long time.