Gonzaga’s Strawther thrives in native Vegas, honors late mom

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther couldn’t have hoped for a better homecoming. After playing just seven minutes in last season’s West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-7 swingman has starred for the Zags. The Las Vegas native hosted the Empire Classic trophy in front of dozens of relatives and friends after top-ranked Gonzaga beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 on Tuesday. Strawther is particularly glad to be with family this week, with one more game to come when the Bulldogs meet No. 5 Duke on Friday. His mother, Lourdes, died of breast cancer in 2011. The 19-year-old carries the memory of her support.