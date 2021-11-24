Woman missing since Thursday rescued near Blewett Pass

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Spokane Valley woman who was missing since Thursday was found injured in her vehicle near Blewett Pass Monday night. KREM-TV reports according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office a Silver Alert was in effect for 68-year-old Lynell McFarland after her daughter reported on Friday that her mother hadn’t returned from Ellensburg. On Monday evening authorities canceled the alert after a Washington State Department of Transportation employee found her car down a ravine over a creek along Highway 97. Chelan County first responders found McFarland injured but conscious, and they extricated her from her car that was severely damaged. Authorities say McFarland was taken to a Wenatchee hospital, where she is expected to recover.