Northwest flooding evolving in areas hit by prior storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Though flooding in the Northwest didn’t end up being as bad as predicted, weather officials are urging residents to remain alert because more rain is on the way to an area with lingering water from extreme weather from a previous storm. The National Weather Service had warned that flooding was possible through Sunday in northwestern Washington. But an atmospheric river moved farther north into Canada than expected overnight. The big question that remains is how some communities that saw heavy damage earlier from the previous storm will fare with more rain on the way.