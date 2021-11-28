Washington could get Samuel back against banged-up Seahawks

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is expected to return for Washington on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after missing the vast majority of this season with a lingering groin injury. Samuel has been limited to four catches in two games so far. He got a full week of practice in and is confident he can be his usually potent self. Washington could also get Logan Thomas back from a hamstring injury. The Seahawks on the other hand come in banged up after losing cornerback Tre Brown to a season-ending knee injury. Running back Rashad Penny has also been ruled out for Seattle.