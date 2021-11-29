Seahawks’ Green makes history with blocked extra-point score

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The brightest spot in the Seattle Seahawks’ third consecutive loss was a blocked extra point attempt that was returned for two points. Rasheem Green became the first player in at least six years to block, recover and score on the same defensive conversion. The play tied the score at 9-all late in the first half before Washington took over in the second. Washington kicker Joey Slye was even injured on the play. That forced the team to use punter Tress Way on kickoffs and go for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown.