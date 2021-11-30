Police review video, teen recovers after shooting at mall

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police are reviewing video footage from inside the Tacoma Mall after a shooting prompted hundreds to flee for safety or hide inside store rooms. A 16-year-old boy shot and injured in Friday night’s incident. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital Monday. Police said it’s unknown whether the teen was the intended target, or if he was involved in an argument that prompted the shooting near the food court. No one has been arrested. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Black Friday. An off-duty sergeant called it in while two officers stationed at the mall tended to the victim.