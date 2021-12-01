Skip to Content
AP Washington
By
Published 7:42 PM

Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in shootout for 4th straight win

By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.

AP Washington

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content