Republican senator to enter WA secretary of state race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Keith Wagoner says he plans to challenge newly appointed Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs in next year’s election. Hobbs was sworn into office Nov. 22 following his appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Kim Wyman, a Republican. Wyman _ the fifth consecutive GOP secretary of state in Washington dating back to 1965 _ resigned to take a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs’ appointment lasts until the November 2022 election, which will determine who serves the remaining two years of Wyman’s four-year term. Hobbs says he plans to enter that race.