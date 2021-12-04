Sheriff trial date set over confrontation with Black man

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s trail date has been set for July on two misdemeanor charges related to his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. The Seattle Times reports during a virtual Zoom hearing in Pierce County District Court Friday, Judge Jeffrey Jahns approved a July 11 start date for what is expected to be a more-than-weeklong trial. Troyer was charged in October by the state Attorney General’s office with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a civil servant for calling in a police response on Sedrick Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers in Tacoma on Jan. 26. Troyer has denied wrongdoing.